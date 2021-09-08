Victim left with broken jaw after vicious Kettering attack
He was assaulted by three other men
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:54 am
A man suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by three thugs in Kettering.
Today (September 8) police launched an appeal for witnesses after the shocking attack in Alexandra Street on Saturday, August 14.
The victim was involved in an altercation outside a block of flats at about 9.30pm which ended in three unknown men violently assaulting him.
A police spokesman said: "The suspects are described as three white men.
"Anyone who saw the incident, or anyone with information about the assault, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."