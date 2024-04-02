Victim asked to come forward after indecent exposure close to Northampton school
Police are asking a victim of indecent exposure to come forward after an incident close to a Northampton school.
The incident happened between 4pm and 4.40pm on Sunday, March 31, in Barrack Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man aged 50 – 60 and wearing a green tracksuit, was witnessed indecently exposed himself in Barrack Road, near to the school.”
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man acting inappropriately around Barrack Road or who may have captured a person fitting the description on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000187890.