Victim asked to come forward after indecent exposure close to Northampton school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking a victim of indecent exposure to come forward after an incident close to a Northampton school.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.40pm on Sunday, March 31, in Barrack Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man aged 50 – 60 and wearing a green tracksuit, was witnessed indecently exposed himself in Barrack Road, near to the school.”

The incident happened in Barrack Road.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen this man acting inappropriately around Barrack Road or who may have captured a person fitting the description on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.