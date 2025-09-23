'Very dangerous individual' from Northampton found guilty of 24 child sex offences including 11 rapes

A “very dangerous individual” from Northampton has been found guilty of 24 child sex offences, including 11 rapes.

Tracey Louise, formerly known as Joshua Bell, stood trial for eight days at Northampton Crown Court and was found guilty of 24 offences on September 17, after the jury deliberated for just three hours.

Northamptonshire Police said the 31-year-old was charged with 11 counts of rape, ten counts of sexually assaulting a child and three counts of sexual assault.

According to police, the incidents came to light when the suspect attended a therapy group session and publicly admitted to them.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks said: “I am so pleased that after such a long time, the survivors in this case were believed by the jury and can finally get some closure.

“Although nothing can erase the sexual abuse they suffered, they have now got justice, and I want to thank them for their patience throughout our investigation and through the court process. They have all been incredibly brave.

“Joshua Bell, now known as Tracey Louise, is a very dangerous individual who put these children through the most horrific ordeal and I am pleased that we have got these guilty verdicts and the victims can now try and move onto brighter things.”

Tracey Louise will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on a date to be set.