Verbal altercation in Kettering ends with man chasing driver and shouting threats
Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the row
A verbal altercation between two men in Kettering escalated to one of them chasing the other down the street while making threats.
The row took place in Dalkeith Place in Kettering on Monday, June 21 at around 2.30pm when a man - with medium length greying hair - approached the driver of a cream coloured estate car parked outside Betfred.
A verbal argument happened and then driver of the cream coloured car - described as an Asian man - exited his vehicle to chase the other man down the street whilst threatening him.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers believe the area would have been busy at this time of the day and would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on mobile phone or dash-cam footage.
"Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000345230. Or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."