Detectives are investigating an arson attack after a car was torched near a block of Northampton flats in the early hours of Monday (August 1).

Firefighters tackled the blazing vehicle — believed to be a silver Vauxhall Astra — outside Furze Court, Briar Hill, just after midnight.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone with CCTV footage or who may have seen how the fire started. Please call 101 using incident number 22000443730 or contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.