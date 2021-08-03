Vandal targets same Northampton house three times in a fortnight

Detectives are hunting a hooded man on an electric scooter they believed caused criminal damage at the same Northampton property three times in less than two weeks.

The first incident was reported at 1.30pm on July 13 when part of a concrete paving slab smashed part of a window in the property in East Paddock Court, in the Lings neighbourhood.

Just three days later, at around 7.30pm on July 16, a concrete tile was thrown at a car parked outside the property breaking the driver’s side front window.

Police are hunting a vandal who attacked the same property three times in East Paddock Court

And shortly before 8pm on July 25, another piece of concrete thrown at the home caused more damage to the front window.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "On each occasion, the suspect has been described as a young man or teenage boy wearing a hooded top, riding an electric scooter.