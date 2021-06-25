Vandal scratches offensive word in paintwork of VW Golf parked in Northampton

Police are investigating the incident in Lichfield Drive last weekend

Detectives are appealing for doorbell or security camera footage after a vandal deliberately keyed a car in the East Hunsbury area of Northampton last weekend.

The white VW Golf was parked in Lichfield Drive when it was damaged with an offensive word scratched into the paintwork.