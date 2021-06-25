Vandal scratches offensive word in paintwork of VW Golf parked in Northampton
Detectives appealing for doorbell or CCTV footage of weekend incident
Friday, 25th June 2021, 1:20 pm
Detectives are appealing for doorbell or security camera footage after a vandal deliberately keyed a car in the East Hunsbury area of Northampton last weekend.
The white VW Golf was parked in Lichfield Drive when it was damaged with an offensive word scratched into the paintwork.
Police say it happened sometime between 4pm on Saturday (June 19) and 1pm the following day and are asking anyone with information to call 101 using incident no 21000342965.