Vandal on a moped hurls brick through police van's window in Northampton

Officers got more than they bargained for when on duty in Northampton over the weekend when an unknown person on a moped stopped to throw a brick through the window of their police van.

The vandalism took place in Adnitt Road, Abington just after 5pm on Sunday, October 31 when police officers were conducting enquiries in the area.

An unknown person on a moped pulled up and lobbed a brick through the window of the officers' police van, shattering it in the process.

The police van's window was left smashed after an unknown offender hurled a brick at it. Photo: The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team

The Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, writing about the incident on Facebook, said: "This has now put the vehicle off the road."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender. We would appeal for info on the usual numbers - luckily, no one was hurt."