Van driver who 'watched TV on phone' while behind the wheel on busy Northampton road in court

Hundreds of offending drivers are hauled before local magistrates

Magistrates fined a Northampton van driver after he was caught watching TV on his mobile phone while behind the wheel on a busy town road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to court documents, 54-year-old Gheorghe Stratin admitted driving while not being in position to have proper control of his vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance while driving a Mercedes Sprinter van on Weedon Road in the early hours of May 6, 2025.

It was alleged that Stratin had been seen at 3:06am “watching tv” on his mobile phone placed in front of him on the dashboard. The statement of facts added that the driver “had been travelling in lane two not overtaking any vehicles and had been veering in the lane”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratin, of Lyncrest Avenue, Duston, also pleaded guilty to holding a Moldovan licence which was no longer valid since he had been resident in the UK since 2022. Prior to July 2025, holders of licences from Moldova and certain other countries could continue to drive in the UK for 12 months but would then need to pass a driving test. As of August 1, however, Moldovan licences can simply be exchanged for a UK equivalent.

Not having a valid licence also meant he was uninsured.

Stratin was fined a total of £200 for the three offences and had his driving record endorsed with six points. Magistrates also ordered him to pay an £80 surcharge to help fund victim services and £130 towards prosecution costs, making a total court bill of £410.

Driving while distracted or while using a hand-held mobile phone is one of the so-called ‘fatal five’ offences — alongside drink or drug driving, speeding, not wearing a seat belt and careless driving — which official figures show are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads. In 2024, 31 people died following road collisions in Northamptonshire while a further 243 required urgent medical assistance for serious or life-changing injuries.

Roads Policing Inspector Sean Watters said: “Too many lives are lost or changed forever because of entirely preventable choices made behind the wheel. We police our roads 24/7 and take action against anyone who chooses to ignore the law which then impacts on the safety of others.”