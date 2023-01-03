News you can trust since 1931
Van driver wanted after Irthlingborough crash left pedestrian with serious injuries

By Sam Wildman
A van driver is wanted by police after a crash in Irthlingborough which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Baker Street at about 1.30am on New Year’s Day after a collision between the pedestrian, who had fallen, and a white Ford van.

The pedestrian – a 41-year-old man – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the van has not yet been located and enquiries continue to progress to trace them.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”