Van driver to appear in court charged with causing death of man in A14 crash

Charles Ryan will appear before magistrates today
By Kate Cronin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
The crash is said to have happened on the A14 near Welford. File image: Google.The crash is said to have happened on the A14 near Welford. File image: Google.
The crash is said to have happened on the A14 near Welford. File image: Google.

A van driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving during a smash on the A14.

Charles Ryan, 27, is accused of causing the death of Craig Melville while driving a 22-plate Ford Panel van on October 10, 2022.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 1at Welford. Mr Melville, 40, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Ryan, of Garnsgate Road, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire, is set to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, October 5).