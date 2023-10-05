Van driver to appear in court charged with causing death of man in A14 crash
A van driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving during a smash on the A14.
Charles Ryan, 27, is accused of causing the death of Craig Melville while driving a 22-plate Ford Panel van on October 10, 2022.
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 1at Welford. Mr Melville, 40, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was taken to hospital but died three days later.
Ryan, of Garnsgate Road, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire, is set to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, October 5).