Van driver taken to hospital after being 'punched repeatedly' during Northampton road rage row

A van driver needed hospital treatment after being punched in the face during a road rage incident in Northampton on Thursday (February 10).

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Bunting Road, Kingsthorpe, between 2.20pm and 2.40pm — particularly a woman in a red car and a Royal Mail worker.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of a white Ford Transit was forced to stop by a passing vehicle as he pulled out of a parking space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking witnesses after a van driver was assaulted in Bunting Road on Thursday

"The second motorist then got out and approached the van driver — who remained in his vehicle — and repeatedly assaulted him. The man sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"It is believed the incident was seen by a passing female motorist in a red car and also by a Royal Mail employee who checked on the van driver’s welfare.

"Officers are keen to speak to them both as a matter of urgency."