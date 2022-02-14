Van driver taken to hospital after being 'punched repeatedly' during Northampton road rage row
Detectives hunt key witnesses to Kingsthorpe assault
A van driver needed hospital treatment after being punched in the face during a road rage incident in Northampton on Thursday (February 10).
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Bunting Road, Kingsthorpe, between 2.20pm and 2.40pm — particularly a woman in a red car and a Royal Mail worker.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of a white Ford Transit was forced to stop by a passing vehicle as he pulled out of a parking space.
"The second motorist then got out and approached the van driver — who remained in his vehicle — and repeatedly assaulted him. The man sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.
"It is believed the incident was seen by a passing female motorist in a red car and also by a Royal Mail employee who checked on the van driver’s welfare.
"Officers are keen to speak to them both as a matter of urgency."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it on CCTV or dashcam, can call 101 using incident number 22000082807 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.