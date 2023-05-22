A van driver has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury in a crash on the A5 between Milton Keynes and Towcester in October 2022.

Gareth James Mundy pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention when a Citroen Berlingo heading south on Watling Street was in collision with a stationary vehicle waiting at traffic lights at 7.30am at the Old Stratford roundabout.

Documents from Northampton Magistrates’ Court revealed another driver involved in the collision suffered a head injury, in the form of a subdural haematoma, multiple lacerations to his face and body, and bruising as their car was shunted into others waiting at lights.

A man was seriously injured in a crash at the Old Stratford roundabout in October last year