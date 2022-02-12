Police in Northamptonshire kicked off a three-week crackdown on drivers using mobiles with a warning it is as potentially deadly as being over the limit.

Talking, texting or scrolling on a device while behind the wheel is one 'Fatal Four' offences — alongside speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and drink-driving — which are most frequently linked to death and serious injuries on the roads.

PC Dave Lee of the county force Safer Roads Team said: “Whether it’s texting, checking messages, scrolling through music, or using hands free for that matter, using your mobile phone whilst driving not only puts you in danger but other road users too.

Drivers caught using mobiles face £200 fines and six points on their licence

“We take year-round action against drivers who interact with their devices while on the move, however for the next three weeks we are putting a particular focus on cracking down on those committing this type of offence.

"It’s important to remember that although most drivers don’t break the law, more needs to be done to make mobile phone use in vehicles as socially unacceptable as drink and drug driving.

“Nothing is so important that it can’t wait so ask yourself – is checking your mobile worth risking your life or the lives of others? Driving needs your full attention, so please take responsibility for your personal safety on the roads and hang up.”

#StandingUpForHangingUp is a National Policing Chiefs’ Council campaign aimed at reducing road casualties.

Research has shown that drivers using a phone – even hands free – can be impaired to the same degree of a drink driver, far less likely to notice and react to hazards, take much longer to react to any hazards they do see, show poor lane discipline, and speed choices.

Ministers have tightened laws over using devices to make it easier for police to prosecute drivers for using their phones to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games.

Anyone caught faces a £200 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

Drivers can still use a device ‘hands-free’ while driving — such as a sat-nav, if it’s secured in a cradle.

They must, however, always take responsibility for their driving and can be charged with an offence if the police find them not to be in proper control of their vehicle.

Changes also made it clear that being stationary in traffic — at traffic lights or in motorway jams — counts as driving, although there is an exemption for drivers making contactless payments while stationary in drive-thrus.

Online shopping or banking is still no-no, though.

By law, the only time you can use a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving is to call 999 in an emergency.