US airman stationed at Northamptonshire RAF base cleared of three counts of rape

A US airman stationed at a Northamptonshire RAF base has been cleared of three counts of rape.

Keharron Lee Bogstad appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday September 23.

The 24-year-old was accused of three counts of rape at RAF Croughton and was charged in 2023. However, he has now been acquitted of all counts.

According to Northamptonshire Police, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC directed the Northampton Crown Court jury to acquit Mr Bogstad on all counts following the review by the prosecution of the complete messaging exchange, which was provided by the defence.

Mr Bogstad walked free from court.