Urgent appeal to find woman who was pulled into moving white van in Northampton
The incident happened in St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, between 8am and 9am on Saturday August 23.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers are urgently trying to trace the woman to make sure that she is safe and well after a member of the public reported their concerns.
“The member of the public raised their concerns after witnessing a woman being pulled from a moving white van. Despite the incident no-one has come forward to report that they have been the victim of an assault.
“The woman or anyone who has information which could lead to her identification is asked to call Northamptonshire Police as a matter of urgency.”
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the woman or the white van on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage at the relevant timings and location.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000496528.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.