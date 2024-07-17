Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 80 traffic offences – more than half of which involved three of the ‘fatal five’ offences – were detected by an unmarked HGV over four days on main roads in Northamptonshire.

Officers were back on board National Highways’ unmarked HGV between June 25 and June 28, patrolling four of the county’s major trunk roads – the A14, A43, A45 and the M1.

Throughout the four days, officers used the HGV to film 1,036 vehicles and evidence any unsafe driving behaviour.

In total, 77 vehicles were stopped, and 89 traffic offences were detected with more than half involving three of the ‘fatal five’ driving offences – not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

A £100 fixed penalty notice was issued to 29 drivers and 10 passengers who were stopped for not wearing a seat belt, while a further 19 drivers could get six points on their licence and a fine of £200 for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

One driver had his vehicle seized for driving without insurance while two other drivers were left without their mode of transport after being found to be driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

A further 13 drivers were reported for various offences including not being in proper control of their vehicle, dangerous loads, driving without due care or reasonable consideration, while 13 drivers were given words of advice about the manner of their driving.

Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team Manager Matthew O’Connell said: “Holding a driving licence is both a privilege and a responsibility, however a small minority of people take it for granted, and it is always disappointing to find so many drivers prepared to put their livelihoods at risk for the sake of not wearing a seat belt or checking their mobile phones.

“It is even more disappointing when it involves someone who drives a commercial vehicle as they travel thousands of miles each year and are therefore sadly more likely to see the tragic consequences of poor driving standards.

“Driving any vehicle needs your full attention but even more so when you’re behind the wheel of a commercial van or lorry, and there’s absolutely nothing so important that can’t wait or is worth risking not getting home safely for.”

National Highways Regional Safety Programme Manager, Wayne Norris, said: “We know that distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts are often key factors in incidents that result in people being killed or seriously injured - research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seatbelt.

“Through Operation Tramline, and working with our police partners, we want to reduce such dangerous behaviours. We know it is only a minority of people who are putting themselves, and others, at risk but we want to encourage those people to think again about their driving.

“Those who continue to pose a risk on our roads should be aware that our Tramline HGVs are out there and the officers, from their elevated position, can spot unsafe drivers in any vehicle.”