Unknown person punched woman and stole her bag in Northampton town centre before fleeing

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:36 GMT
An unknown person punched a woman and stole her bag in Northampton town centre before fleeing the area.

The incident happened in College Street between 10am and 10.30am on Monday, January 6.

Police say a woman was assaulted by an unknown person, who punched her before stealing her bag and fleeing. A police spokeswoman said there is currently no description of the offender available.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number: 25000013720.

