“We hope that no University ever again faces the loss of one of its students through violence”

The University of Northampton has vowed to protect its community after the verdict was returned in the Kwabena Osei-Poku murder trial.

A senior leader at the university said in a statement that the safety of its students is of “utmost importance” and that the university will do all it can to protect its community.

Mr Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, died after he was fatally stabbed on Sunday, April 23 in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at 8.50pm near the Waterside Campus.

University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku was stabbed. One teenager has now been found guilty of murder. (image: NationalWorld).

One former University of Northampton student was found guilty of Mr Osei-Poku’s murder after a trial, which began on October 12. The jury returned a verdict today (Wednesday November 22), after around a day of deliberations.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham was found guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point. He will be sentenced in January.

University of Northampton Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “The death of Kwabena Osei-Poku was deeply shocking and painful for our community, particularly because the University of Northampton has always placed the utmost importance on the safety of its students. With the conclusion of the court case, our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“Our CCTV and close working relationship with the police led to the swift arrest and successful prosecution of Kwabena’s attacker, and since the incident we have further strengthened our student support networks and security measures. This includes but is not limited to involvement in the town wide Community Safety Partnership, Community One and Town Centre Safety Taskforce.

"UON are also partners in the Northamptonshire Serious Violence Alliance, and recently contributed to the strategic needs assessment for the prevention of serious violence in Northamptonshire, designed to deliver an effective and joined up response to the prevention and reduction of violence and knife crime across the county.

“We hope that no University ever again faces the loss of one of its students through violence, and will continue to do all we can to protect our community and avoid another tragic incident like the death of Kwabena.”

During the trial, the prosecution contended the fatal incident was instigated by a “drug dealing turf war” which saw a “large amount of cannabis” stolen by Lebaga-Idubor from Mr Osei-Poku.

The court heard how Mr Osei-Poku stabbed Lebaga-Idubor first – in the side of the body – on New South Bridge Road in a bid to get his drugs back.

Two other former students were also on trial for charges relating to the incident, but were found not guilty.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter and possession of an article with a blade or point.