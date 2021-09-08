University of Northampton student sentenced at court after stealing from halls of residence flats

A University of Northampton student has been given a community order and told to pay compensation after stealing various items from a halls of residence.

Bamidele Moshood stole a TV, an Xbox console and controller, an Apple TV box, a handbag and a portable speaker from flats at the Waterside Campus in June and July.

The 23-year-old, who also lives at the Park Avenue apartments as an overseas student, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at Northampton Crown Court on August 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamidele Moshood stole various items from flats in the halls of residence at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus, where he was also staying as an overseas student

James Smith-Wilds, prosecuting, said there was no one present when the 'low-value' items were taken and most, if not all, of them have now been returned.

He added that no damage had been done to gain entry and there were no signs of ransacking.