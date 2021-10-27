Uninsured Northampton driver pays £1,780 after squeezing seven into small hatchback with no seatbelts
Megane stopped in Sixfields with five in the back, including two under-14s
An uninsured driver who squeezed six passengers into a small hatchback landed a £1,780 court bill from Northampton magistrates for endangering their safety.
None of the five people in the back seat of the 15-year-old silver Renault Megane were wearing seatbelts, according to court documents — including two who were between three and 14 years old.
Police stopped Sandu Roberto Mihai behind the wheel of the overloaded five-seater vehicle on Walter Tull Way, Sixfields, at 8.49pm on February 20 this year.
The 31-year-old, of Queens Road, was fined £440 last week after being convicted of using a vehicle in such a way that its use involved a danger of injury.
Mihai was also ordered to pay a further £440 for two charges of carrying children without wearing seatbelts, plus £660 for driving with no insurance — and had eight points added to his licence.
Magistrates topped that off with an order to pay a £154 surcharge to fund victim services plus prosecution costs of £90.