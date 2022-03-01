Uninsured Northampton driver's £1,500 court bill after near-miss at busy Wellingborough roundabout
BMW crossed two lanes 'at speed and without indicating' before taking evasive action, court told
An uninsured driver from Northampton landed a £1,500 court bill and a two-week ban after narrowly avoiding a smash at a busy roundabout on the A45.
Balen Sleman cut across two lanes exiting the Wilby Way roundabout near Wellingborough before having to take evasive action to avoid a crash, according to court documents.
Northampton magistrates were also told he was not insured to drive the BMW 430i M Sport and did not hold a UK licence.
Sleman, of Upper Cross Street, was said to be driving “at speed, without hesitation or indication lights” when he drove through the filter lane, across lane one and into lane two at 10.15pm in August last year.
He had to quickly swerve back into lane one to avoid colliding with another vehicle coming off the round about.
Magistrates fined the 25-year-old £660 for driving without due care and attention and also for having no insurance; plus a further £90 towards prosecution costs and a £132 surcharge to fund victim services.
Sleman also paid out £1,058 in March 2021 for driving without insurance and having no licence.