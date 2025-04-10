Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local magistrates dealt with these cases including those involving shoplifters, drug dealers, speeding at 121mph on a motorway, and dishonestly claiming housing benefit…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 26

ARRON LACEY, aged 32, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, on January 9, 2025, stole food items from Co-op, on March 7 stole items to the value of £34 , from Co-op, on March 8 stole items to the value of £40.50 from Co-op, on March 10 stole several items to the value of £12.98 from Savers, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; 14 days in prison, compensation of £137.48, prosecution costs £85.

REBIAN BILALAJ, aged 18, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; fined £80.

DANNY DECARO, aged 19, of Arthur Street, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26.

SERHII HONCHAR, aged 23, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention by failing to stop at junction of Kenmuir Avenue and Rothesay Road, Northampton, causing a collision with damage to both vehicles and slight injury to another driver, failed to stop after a road accident, used a vehicle without insurance; fined £1,760, surcharge £704, costs £110, six points.

JOEL FRANCE, aged 36, of Ladybridge Drive, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £280, compensation of £100, costs £85.

CHRISTIANA EYEOYUBO, aged 41, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £611, surcharge £244, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

BENJAMIN SADLER, aged 27, of Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £110, six points.

DEAN RICHARD MANNING, aged 61, of Ace Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding — 82mph on A43 Silverstone bypass exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SUJANE VAITHILINGAM, aged 30, of Tintern Drive, Daventry, speeding — 121mph on M11 at Loughton, Essex, exceeding 70mph; fined £1,153, surcharge £461, costs £110, disqualified for 40 days.

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES STENLAKE, aged 78, of Parracombe Way, Northampton, speeding — 61mph on M1 J15a-J15 exceeding variable legal limit of 50mph; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on March 27

HELEN JANE SWIFT, aged 47, of Grosvenor Place, Brackley, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to carer's allowance, namely that earnings exceeded the permitted levels, dishonestly failed to promptly notify West Northamptonshire council of a change of circumstances which would affect your entitlement to housing benefit, namely being in receipt of student finance; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JUSTIN LEMM, aged 42, of Station Road, Earls Barton, drink driving — 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SAM ANDERSON, aged 30, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drink driving — 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit; fined £830, surcharge £332, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KIERON LONG, aged 39, of Balfour Close, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £258, surcharge £38, costs £85.

JULIA NASH, aged 42, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, possession of Class A drug — cocaine, possession of class C drug — Pregabalin, stole meat to the value of £70 from Co-Op, failed to surrender to custody; 31 weeks in prison, compensation of £70.

SIMEON WEEKES, aged 30, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify of iCloud accounts; eight months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER WIGGINS, aged 34, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, drug driving; community order with 100- hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

KEENAN BARRETT, aged 25, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drug driving, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £383, surcharge £153, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

NELSON OLIVEIRA, aged 58, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle valued under £5,000; community order, compensation of £250, surcharge £114.

JORG CHRISTIANS, aged 48, of Maple Close, Bugbrooke, reopened case of driving while disqualified; disqualification amended to 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.