Uninsured driver in court after police pursuit through Northampton streets

An uninsured driver crashed into a parked vehicle trying to outrun police around streets in Northampton town centre.

Northampton magistrates heard Caylum Anthony Young put his foot down in Semilong after officers suspected him of having no insurance.

The 20-year-old raced his Citroen Xsara Picasso through St Andrews Road, Salisbury Street, Essex Street and Semilong Road — smashing into a parked Hyundai — before finally being halted.

Magistrates sentenced Young to eight weeks in a young offender institution

Young, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, and failing to stop after an accident on January 22 this year.

But, according to court papers, Young refused to accept a community order and so was committed to a young offender institution for eight weeks.