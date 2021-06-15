Uninsured driver in court after police pursuit through Northampton streets
Chase ends after suspect smashed into parked Hyundai
An uninsured driver crashed into a parked vehicle trying to outrun police around streets in Northampton town centre.
Northampton magistrates heard Caylum Anthony Young put his foot down in Semilong after officers suspected him of having no insurance.
The 20-year-old raced his Citroen Xsara Picasso through St Andrews Road, Salisbury Street, Essex Street and Semilong Road — smashing into a parked Hyundai — before finally being halted.
Young, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, and failing to stop after an accident on January 22 this year.
But, according to court papers, Young refused to accept a community order and so was committed to a young offender institution for eight weeks.
He was also ordered to pay £213 prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services and was disqualified from driving for seven months.