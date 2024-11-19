Uninsured driver in court after crashing Mercedes into Northampton shop

Clare Street, Northampton

Magistrates hit an uninsured driver who crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a Northampton shop with a court bill of more than £1,100.

According to court documents Dariusz Guminski admitted driving without due care and attention in the Mercedes C220 Sport in Clare Street on April 25, 2024.

Details to the case alleged Guminski was "driving at excess speed and for reasons unknown crashed into a shop front causing severe damage to a wall" at 3:08pm. At a hearing on September 18, Guminski also pleaded guilty to using the vehicle when “there was not in force in relation to that use” a policy of insurance.

The 39-year-old, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, was sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on November 8 and fined a total of £768 and ordered to pay a total of £392 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services. He also had six penalty points added to his licence.