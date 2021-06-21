Uninsured driver fled into field following five-vehicle pile-up on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

An uninsured driver who ran off into a field after sparking a five-car pile-up in which two people were injured will be sentenced by magistrates next month.

Daniel Marius Spatarel was behind the wheel of a Mercedes CLS 320 which smashed into the rear of a Ford Kuga at 6.45am on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough, setting off a chain reaction of collisions in December 2019.

A Ford Transit van collided with the wrecked Mercedes and spun into the path of both a Skoda Octavia and Hyundai I20, damaging all three vehicles.

The A45 was blocked at Great Doddington turn-off for more than three hours after the smash in December 2019

The Transit driver had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters and the road was closed eastbound for around three hours at the Great Doddington turn-off while emergency services and crash investigators dealt with the aftermath.

According to court documents presented at Northampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 16), 31-year-old Sparatel jumped out of the vehicle and ran across a nearby field immediately following the smash.

Sparatal, whose address was given as Parva Court, Northampton, did not appear at last week’s hearing but had charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving with no insurance proved in his absence.