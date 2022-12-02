A man has been sent to prison for four years after sexually assaulting two children.

Richard Shocklidge, aged 78, of Malcolm Drive, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, December 1 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting young children.

The court heard that after sexually assaulting one child he said, “Don’t tell anyone about this because I may go to prison if you do.”

Richard Shocklidge, aged 78, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, December 1.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said Shocklidge touched his second victim three times.

Mr Gow said: “It is clear he touched these children intentionally and for sexual purposes.”

The first victim said, in a statement, that she struggles to trust people and feels uncomfortable in her own skin.

She said she suffers with nightmares and used to wake up in pools of sweat crying and having anxiety attacks. She added that she now finds herself in a constant battle with anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

The second victim also provided a statement. She said that Shocklidge’s actions left her unable to eat or sleep and caused her to miss a lot of school.

She said: “His actions were despicable but how he has lied since is unimaginably cruel.

“He has put us through hell over and over again. We have lost so much and he is the one who I hold responsible.”

Ben Muir, in mitigation, said that Shocklidge is of previous good character and has suffered with a number of health problems with his heart and bladder.

The defence barrister added that probation sees him as someone who would be manageable in the community.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You should be ashamed of what you’ve done.

“I don’t think you have any real understanding of the harm you have caused to them both.”

Shocklidge was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

