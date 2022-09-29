Undertaking an unmarked police car at 112mph with a bald tyre... one of more than 100 drivers caught by police in one weekend in Northampton and Corby
“We’re not going to apologise for challenging behaviour of those who think they are above the law,” says traffic officer
These are just a few of the vehicles caught committing more than 100 motoring offences on roads in Northampton and Corby in one weekend.
Traffic officers out on Saturday (September 24) and Sunday (September 25) seized 30 vehicles during a crackdown, part of Operation Journey aimed at improving road safety in the wake of a worrying rise in numbers of deaths and serious injuries on county roads.
PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team said: “Most people use our roads safely but there is a minority who still choose to put their own lives and that of others at risk by using our roads irresponsibly and illegally.
“It’s easy to criticise operations such as this as being motivated by ticket numbers or revenue. However we see, all too often, the devastating consequences the loss of a loved one has on those left behind to pick up the pieces.
“We’re not going to apologise for policing our roads and challenging the behaviour of those who think they are above the law, especially if it means that we stop just one person from being killed or having to come to terms with a life changing injury.”