These are just a few of the vehicles caught committing more than 100 motoring offences on roads in Northampton and Corby in one weekend.

Traffic officers out on Saturday (September 24) and Sunday (September 25) seized 30 vehicles during a crackdown, part of Operation Journey aimed at improving road safety in the wake of a worrying rise in numbers of deaths and serious injuries on county roads.

PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team said: “Most people use our roads safely but there is a minority who still choose to put their own lives and that of others at risk by using our roads irresponsibly and illegally.

“It’s easy to criticise operations such as this as being motivated by ticket numbers or revenue. However we see, all too often, the devastating consequences the loss of a loved one has on those left behind to pick up the pieces.

“We’re not going to apologise for policing our roads and challenging the behaviour of those who think they are above the law, especially if it means that we stop just one person from being killed or having to come to terms with a life changing injury.”

A van suspected of having been driven by a disqualified driver was located — and the driver confirmed as disqualified. The vehicle was seized.

This driver was stopped for his front windows being too dark. Anything less than 30 percent light allowed through is deemed to be using a vehicle in a dangerous condition — this driver was happy to remove the tints once saw they were 26 percent.

This Spanish-registered Renault was stopped for checks and found to have been in the UK for well over a year. The driver lives and works here — but should have registered the vehicle, too. It is seized and reported to the DVLA.

This vehicle was 'spotted' doing 112mph and undertaking in front of an unmarked police vehicle — then found to have a an illegal tyre. The driver will be heading to court.