Underpass in Northampton town centre closed after report of an assault

An underpass in Northampton town centre was closed for a period of time after a report of an assault.

Police cordoned off the underpass between Upper Mounts, Northampton Crown Court, Wellington Street and Lower Mounts on Tuesday (September 12) after they received a report of an assault at 1am. The underpass remained closed off until at least 7am.