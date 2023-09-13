News you can trust since 1931
Underpass in Northampton town centre closed after report of an assault

The underpass was closed for at least six hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
An underpass in Northampton town centre was closed for a period of time after a report of an assault.

Police cordoned off the underpass between Upper Mounts, Northampton Crown Court, Wellington Street and Lower Mounts on Tuesday (September 12) after they received a report of an assault at 1am. The underpass remained closed off until at least 7am.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number: 23000566507.