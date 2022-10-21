Two young women lie to police about who drove car that hit e-scooter rider in Northampton

Two 21-year-old women have been given community orders after lying to police about who was driving a car that collided with an e-scooter rider.

Pel Ahmed and Crystal Liu, both aged 21 and both of Burns Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, October 21.

The court heard that - on September 22, 2021 at 7.45pm - a man was travelling on an e-scooter along Robert Street towards Bailiff Street. He did not stop to give way at the junction and, as a result, a car that was travelling along Bailiff Street collided with the rider.

Paul Edwards, prosecuting, said that Ahmed was the driver of the car but had no insurance and only held a provisional driving licence.

The court heard that Liu - who the car belonged to - was the passenger in the car and she immediately called 999. Both defendants got out of the car and attended to the victim, who was seriously injured.

Liu told police officers that she was the driver of the car when police arrived on the scene, the court heard - Ahmed said nothing at the time. Dashcam and CCTV footage later confirmed that Lui exited the passenger side of the car. Liu admitted to police that she was the passenger in the car around one month later, the court heard.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance. Liu pleaded guilty to aiding or abetting both offences.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Thomas Parker, defending Liu, said she feels a “profound sense of shame” and the lies that followed the “shocking and upsetting” collision originated from her state of panic and “misguided loyalty” to her friend.

The defence barrister said this was out of character for Liu and is a stain on her otherwise “impeccable” reputation as someone who has recently graduated from university, works three jobs and volunteers to help provide sanctuary for refugees.

Colin Charvill, defending Ahmed, said she is “extremely remorseful” and is of previous good character. He described Ahmed’s deceit as “unplanned” and “unsophisticated” and, although significant injury was caused to the e-scooter rider, there was no criticism of her driving.

Mr Recorder Sprawson said that, although perverting the course of justice usually always results in a custodial sentence, he has opted to take “extraordinary measures” in what he described as a “one-in-100” case.

Mr Sprawson said: “When I read the pre-sentence report this morning, I had not one moment’s doubt that I would send you both to prison.”

He continued: “Having listened to what has been said on your behalf and seeing you in this courtroom, I can see that you are genuine and sincere in regards to your remorse.

“If you hadn’t contacted the emergency services or stayed and tended to the person on the ground, I would have sent you both to prison today.”

