News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Two women stole trolley load of food from M&S in Northampton

They drove off in a Blue Fiat Punto car
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Two women stole a trolley load of food from an M&S shop in Northampton.

The incident happened on December 19, 2023 between 6.15pm and 6.45pm at M&S in Sixfields Retail Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say two women entered the M&S store and loaded a trolley full of food items before leaving without paying and driving off in a blue Fiat Punto car.

Most Popular

Officers believe the women in the image could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000778596.