Officers believe the women in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Two women stole a trolley load of food from an M&S shop in Northampton.

The incident happened on December 19, 2023 between 6.15pm and 6.45pm at M&S in Sixfields Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say two women entered the M&S store and loaded a trolley full of food items before leaving without paying and driving off in a blue Fiat Punto car.

Officers believe the women in the image could assist with their investigation.