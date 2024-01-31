Two women stole trolley load of food from M&S in Northampton
They drove off in a Blue Fiat Punto car
Two women stole a trolley load of food from an M&S shop in Northampton.
The incident happened on December 19, 2023 between 6.15pm and 6.45pm at M&S in Sixfields Retail Park.
Police say two women entered the M&S store and loaded a trolley full of food items before leaving without paying and driving off in a blue Fiat Punto car.
Officers believe the women in the image could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000778596.