Two women charged after 13 animal rights activists arrested at Towcester Racecourse

Two women has been charged after 13 animal right activists were arrested at Towcester Racecourse.

Members from Animal Rising were present at the racecourse on Saturday (July 1) at the Greyhound Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group says they were present to “send a clear message that we need a national conversation about our broken relationship with other animals and nature”. Animal Rising supports calls by the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, and Blue Cross to end Greyhound racing in the UK.

Animal rights activists at Towcester Racecourse. Photo: Animal Rising.

Northamptonshire Police say a small number of protesters attempted to make their way on to the track ahead of the final, main race, but they were prevented from doing so. A peaceful protest passed off without incident ahead of the start of the racing, police say.

Of the 13 people who were arrested, two women have now been charged with obstructing/disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity. Michaela Andrews aged 27 of Yatton in Bristol and 25-year-old Daniella Holloway of Hayle in Cornwall have both been released on bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Northampton Magistrates Court on July 31.

What happened to the others arrested?

Three others arrested - men aged 45, 42 and 20 of no fixed address - have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, being equipped to lock on and failing to comply with a section 35 directive to leave Towcester Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old man from Southampton, a 21-year-old man from London and a 24-year-old man from London have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

A 23-year-old woman from London has been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a section 35 directive and for breach of the peace.