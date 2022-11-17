Two wanted after cash stolen from elderly woman in Kettering
Call police if you know who they are
By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 12:47pm
Police have released CCTV images of two wanted people after cash was stolen from an elderly woman in Kettering.
The incident happened between 11.35am and 11.40am on November 7 in High Street.
A woman in her 80s had money stolen from her bag after being distracted.
Most Popular
A police spokesman said: “The two people in the CCTV images could assist police with their enquiries and they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police.”