Two unprovoked attacks within minutes of each other in Northampton reported to police

One man was left with facial injuries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

Two unprovoked attacks within minutes of each other in Northampton have been reported to police.

The incidents happened at around 8pm on Thursday, July 27, when a man was walking along Kingsthorpe Road, between the junctions with Kensington Close and Thornton Road, when an unknown man approached him and punched him twice to the face, causing facial fractures, according to police.

Shortly before this incident, another man reported he had been assaulted close to the Cock Hotel in a similar unprovoked attack.

Police believe the man pictured has information relevant to their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000465186.