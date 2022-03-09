More than 100 potential slavery victims were referred to police in Northamptonshire last year – and nearly two-thirds of referrals involved children.

Home Office data shows 102 potential cases of modern slavery were flagged to Northamptonshire Police last year — up from 83 in 2020 — with at least 66 involving child victims.

Where a form of exploitation was recorded, the figures show 15 referrals were linked to labour-related exploitation, five sexual and 20 criminal such as 'county lines' drugs gangs.

Northamptonshire Police launched a modern slavery campaign last year aiming to raise awareness

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead for modern slavery, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer, linked the increase in referrals to greater awareness, understanding and reporting of the issue.

He said thousands of officers were trained to investigate cases working with national and local authorities and specialist organisations to support victims and bring offenders to justice.

Northamptonshire Police launched a major campaign last year aimed at raising awareness of modern slavery, with the help of funding from Northamptonshire’s Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Detective Superintendent Lee McBride, head of serious and organised crime, said: “We are committed to tackling all forms of exploitation and raising awareness of what is a heinous crime where victims are often controlled by force, threats, coercion, abduction, fraud and deception.

“Child Criminal Exploitation is now the most common child exploitation category, affecting children from every colour and class. County Lines is a business model used by crime gangs, based on a dedicated phone line for illicit drug supply, fronted by children and vulnerable adults systematically targeted, recruited, exploited and trafficked.

“Common themes within County Lines are coercion, threats, sexual violence and exploitation, money-laundering, kidnap, weapon carriage and storage including firearms, debt bondage and serious violence.

“Victims are often terrified of their exploiters and unable to raise the alarm and signal for help. We must do everything in our power to protect them and bring offenders to justice.

"We can’t do this alone – we need the public’s help to report information to us, however inconsequential it may seem. It could be the missing link which enables us to take action and safeguard victims from what is a horrendous fate.”

But anti-slavery charity Unseen says the Home Office figures vastly underestimate the problem and called for more to be done.

Charity CEO Andrew Wallis said war and economic disparity meant more vulnerable people trying to make a living can be preyed upon, adding: "Modern slavery does not care who or what nationality you are, if exploiters can make money out of you, they will."

■ Modern slavery could be happening near you so it’s important to know the signs:

Do they look scruffy, malnourished or injured?

Are they acting anxious, afraid or unable to make eye contact?

Are they doing long hours, wearing unsuitable clothing or have the wrong equipment for the job?

Is where they are living overcrowded, poorly maintained or are the curtains always closed?