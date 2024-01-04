Two teenagers charged with theft, assault and public order offences in Kettering town centre to appear at court

They were charged following two separate incidents over the festive season

Two teenage boys – one from Kettering, the other from Northampton – have been charged following incidents of theft, assault and public order offences in Kettering town centre.

The 17-year-olds are due to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court later this month after being charged in connection with separate incidents.

On Friday, December 19 the boys were arrested on suspicion of stealing vapes from Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering and the assault of a member of staff.

The pair were arrested again on January, 2, this time on suspicion of a public order offence after members of the public were allegedly threatened and verbally abused in Gold Street, Kettering.

Both boys – one from Northampton and the other from Kettering - have been charged with theft from a shop and a public order offence. The Kettering boy has also been charged with common assault in relation to the incident at Sainsbury’s.