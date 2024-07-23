Two teenagers arrested over 'targeted attack' stabbing next to Northampton canal
A teenage boy was stabbed in what police have called a ‘targeted attack’ and was found ‘seriously injured’ next to a stretch of the Grand Union Canal between Hunsbury Meadows and Briar Hill around 4:50pm on Sunday (July 21).
Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the scene and found the boy with a stab wound to his leg, according to police.
Officers have today (Tuesday, July 23) confirmed that two teenage boys, aged 15 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Though we are satisfied that this was a targeted attack and there is no wider risk to members of the public, officers remain in the area to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns or information is urged to speak to them.”
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000432858. Information can also be shared in confidence by calling Crimestoppers 0800 555111.