Two teenagers arrested over 'targeted attack' stabbing next to Northampton canal

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a ‘targeted attack’ stabbing next to the Grand Union Canal in Northampton.

A teenage boy was stabbed in what police have called a ‘targeted attack’ and was found ‘seriously injured’ next to a stretch of the Grand Union Canal between Hunsbury Meadows and Briar Hill around 4:50pm on Sunday (July 21).

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the scene and found the boy with a stab wound to his leg, according to police.

Officers have today (Tuesday, July 23) confirmed that two teenage boys, aged 15 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.

Pictures from the scene on Sunday (July 21) next to the Grand Union Canal near Hunsbury Meadows. Photo: Logan MacLeod

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Though we are satisfied that this was a targeted attack and there is no wider risk to members of the public, officers remain in the area to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns or information is urged to speak to them.”