Two teenagers arrested after girls sexually assaulted in Northampton town centre

Two teenagers have been arrested and released on bail after a pair of girls were sexually assaulted in Northampton town centre.

The victims were attacked by two males during a meeting between the group between 6.10pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, July 29.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with this incident have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information.

The surrounding area may have been busy at the time of the incident so police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious to contact them on 101.