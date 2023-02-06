Two teenagers were arrested after drugs, cash and mobile phones were found by police during a raid at a Northampton home.

A warrant was executed and officers stormed a property in Swale Drive in King’s Heath at 9.45am on Friday (February 3), following intelligence that it was connected to drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside officers found of Class A and Class B drugs, and a knuckle duster.

Two men, both aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.

PD Socks, a specialist drugs, cash and firearms dog, was also in attendance at the warrant, uncovering other items that were seized including mobile phones, cash and drug dealing equipment.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector – Beth Warren, said: “Op Revive aims to instil confidence in our communities that they can pass information onto us without fear and with the belief that we will act on their intelligence.

“This is a prime example of that aim in action and the team were really pleased on Friday with the results of this warrant and the arrests made.

Police raided a house in Northampton where two teenagers were arrested.

“Whilst Op Revive focuses just as much on prevention and safeguarding, we do not neglect the enforcement element of it, and I want to reassure our local residents that we will continue working hard to bring drug dealers and those who exploit children and vulnerable people to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad