Two taken to hospital after serious collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:41 GMT
Two people were taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The collision happened at about 12.20pm on Saturday (September 14) at the crossroads of the A5 and the B5385, near Watford village.

It involved the drivers of a white Mercedes AMG car and a silver Skoda Fabia.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision the driver and front seat passenger of the Mercedes both in their 60s, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 30s – was not injured.”

The road was closed for around three-and-a-half hours and reopened around 4pm.

