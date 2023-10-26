News you can trust since 1931
Two suffer injuries after police chase ends in collision on the M1 in Northampton

Three men have been arrested and remain in police custody
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
A police pursuit ended in a collision on the M1 in Northampton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday October 26).

Warwickshire Police officers followed a suspected stolen vehicle into Northamptonshire on the southbound carriageway of the M1 just after midnight.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police supported the pursuit and helped to force a stop on the alleged stolen car – a black Mercedes AMG, which was travelling in convoy with a grey Mercedes GLC.

The M1 southbound was closed between junction 15 and 14 in the early hours after a police chase ended in a collision.The M1 southbound was closed between junction 15 and 14 in the early hours after a police chase ended in a collision.
The M1 southbound was closed between junction 15 and 14 in the early hours after a police chase ended in a collision.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the suspected stolen Mercedes allegedly rammed one of the police cars and drove off before colliding with the rear of a Maxus van shortly afterwards.

"As a result of the collision – the 18-year-old driver of the Mercedes AMG and the female driver of the van were both taken to Milton Keynes Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

The suspect driver has since been discharged and arrested. The 26-year-old driver of the Mercedes GLC and his 23-year-old passenger have also been arrested. All three men remain in police custody.

The collision happened between junction 15 and 14 on the southbound carriageway of the M1, which was closed from around 1am until just before 4am.