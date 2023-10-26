Two suffer injuries after police chase ends in collision on the M1 in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police pursuit ended in a collision on the M1 in Northampton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday October 26).

Warwickshire Police officers followed a suspected stolen vehicle into Northamptonshire on the southbound carriageway of the M1 just after midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Northamptonshire Police supported the pursuit and helped to force a stop on the alleged stolen car – a black Mercedes AMG, which was travelling in convoy with a grey Mercedes GLC.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 southbound was closed between junction 15 and 14 in the early hours after a police chase ended in a collision.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the suspected stolen Mercedes allegedly rammed one of the police cars and drove off before colliding with the rear of a Maxus van shortly afterwards.

"As a result of the collision – the 18-year-old driver of the Mercedes AMG and the female driver of the van were both taken to Milton Keynes Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

The suspect driver has since been discharged and arrested. The 26-year-old driver of the Mercedes GLC and his 23-year-old passenger have also been arrested. All three men remain in police custody.