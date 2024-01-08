Two people suffer head injuries during mass brawl at Wellingborough Road pub

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, but released on police bail

Police want to speak to this man as they believe he could help with their investigation.

Two people sustained serious head injuries during a mass brawl at a Northampton pub.

The incident took place between 11.10pm and 11.55pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Gardeners Arms in Wellingborough Road.

Six people – five men aged 54, 52, 24 and 23 and a 22-year-old woman – have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information, which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.