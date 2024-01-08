Two people suffer head injuries during mass brawl at Wellingborough Road pub
Two people sustained serious head injuries during a mass brawl at a Northampton pub.
The incident took place between 11.10pm and 11.55pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Gardeners Arms in Wellingborough Road.
Police say two people sustained serious head injuries during a mass brawl between two large groups of people.
Six people – five men aged 54, 52, 24 and 23 and a 22-year-old woman – have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information, which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting: incident number 23000781150.