Two people robbed in Northampton on Valentine's night in incidents believed to be linked

A teenage boy and a man were robbed on Valentine’s night in Northampton – and police believe the incidents might be linked.

The first incident happened at 8pm on Wednesday (February 14) in the underpass beneath Standens Barn Road, close to the junction with Billing Brook Road.

The second incident happened at 9.50pm the same night (February 14) at the junction of Valley Road and Valley Crescent, in Little Billing.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Talking about the underpass incident, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A teenage boy was approached by two unknown males who showed him a knife and told him to hand over his property.

“The victim handed over his coat and man bag and the offenders left the area.

"The first suspect, who had the knife, is described as a white male, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, of a medium build with crooked teeth and wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is described as a black boy aged around 16, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, of a heavier build and wearing dark clothing.”

Describing the second incident, the spokeswoman added: “A man in his 20s was approached from behind by two males who asked for his phone, AirPod earphones and pizza, which the victim handed over as he feared violence.

“The first suspect in this incident is described as a white male, aged 15-18, around 5ft 3in and of a slim build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, and a red and white face covering over his nose and mouth.

“The second suspect is described as a mixed race male, also aged 15-18, around 6ft 1in and of a heavy build. He wore a black puffer coat and a face mask.”