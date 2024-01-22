Two people attacked and one left with ear injuries in Abington Street assault

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man

Police would like to speak to this man.

Two people were attacked in Northampton and one was left with injuries to his ear.

The incident happened in Abington Street on December 21, 2023 at around 9pm.

Police have today (January 22, 2024) released at CCTV image a man they want to speak to, as he might be able to assist with the investigation.