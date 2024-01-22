Two people attacked and one left with ear injuries in Abington Street assault
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
Two people were attacked in Northampton and one was left with injuries to his ear.
The incident happened in Abington Street on December 21, 2023 at around 9pm.
Police have today (January 22, 2024) released at CCTV image a man they want to speak to, as he might be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000783422.