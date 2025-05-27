Two people appear in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 27th May 2025, 13:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two people have appeared in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton.

Bandile Milan Creane, aged 21, of no fixed abode, and Renee Rufus, aged 20, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, have been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of human trafficking.

Creane has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Both appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 21, where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance on June 18.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice