Two people appear in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton

Two people have appeared in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton.
Bandile Milan Creane, aged 21, of no fixed abode, and Renee Rufus, aged 20, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, have been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of human trafficking.
Creane has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
Both appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 21, where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance on June 18.