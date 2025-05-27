Two people appear in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton

Two people have appeared in court charged with modern slavery and drugs offences after incidents in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bandile Milan Creane, aged 21, of no fixed abode, and Renee Rufus, aged 20, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, have been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of human trafficking.

Creane has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Both appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 21, where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance on June 18.