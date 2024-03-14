Two pedestrians injured during hit and run in village near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two pedestrians were injured during a hit and run in a Northampton village.

The collision happened in Cross Street, Moulton on Tuesday (March 12), between midday and 12.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a car – a black Range Rover or Land Rover Discovery – mounted the pavement and struck two pedestrians, causing arm, shoulder and rib injuries. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.