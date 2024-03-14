Two pedestrians injured during hit and run in village near Northampton
The vehicle mounted the pavement
Two pedestrians were injured during a hit and run in a Northampton village.
The collision happened in Cross Street, Moulton on Tuesday (March 12), between midday and 12.10pm.
Police say a car – a black Range Rover or Land Rover Discovery – mounted the pavement and struck two pedestrians, causing arm, shoulder and rib injuries. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000149974.