Two Northampton teens to face attempted murder retrial after jury were unable to reach verdicts

Two Northampton teenagers will face a retrial for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery after a jury were unable to reach any verdicts.

Arilleus Wright, aged 19, of Cherry Close, Northampton and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been on trial for 10 days at Northampton Crown Court.

The co-defendants both faced counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, which they had earlier entered not guilty pleas. This followed the stabbing of a 29-year-old warehouse worker on February 5, 2025 in Monarch Road.

Having heard all the evidence, the jury of five men and six women began their deliberations at around 11.30am on Monday morning (August 11).

After deliberations of 10 hours and 40 minutes, the court heard the jury could not reach verdicts on any of the counts for either defendant.

When asked by Judge Mayo if they believed they would be able to reach any verdicts if they were given more time, the answer was no and they were subsequently discharged at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (August 13).

The co-defendants were remanded in custody and will face a retrial, which Judge Mayo was hopeful would happen as soon as possible.

Both defendants previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.