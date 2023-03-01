Two Northampton neighbourhoods warned about burglaries after spate of thefts this year

Residents living in two Northampton neighbourhoods are being warned following an increase in burglaries in the area.

Crime prevention officers and Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team are issuing advice to residents in Parklands and Abington Valeafter an increase in burglaries.

Since the end of January, a number of burglaries have taken place, often with the offenders breaking into the properties via rear gardens or side doors, police say. Among the items stolen are jewellery, war medals and cash.

Northamptonshire Police is warning residents about an increase in burglaries.

Some of the streets that have been targeted are Coppice Drive, Stowe Walk, Spinney Hill Crescent, Barnstaple Close and Goodwood Avenue.

Crime Prevention Officer Kate Bailey, said: “A lot of these burglaries have taken place in the early evening, and we want to do as much as we can to raise awareness with people in the areas affected.

“In an ideal world we would not have to issue crime prevention advice, but I would encourage everyone to check out the advice below and to ensure rear gardens are secure with gates locked.

“Finally, anyone who witnesses anything suspicious in their local area should contact us so we can check it out. You can do so by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Crime prevention tips

-Ideally the rear garden will be protected with 1.8m wall or fencing with no gaps

-Side gates leading into the rear garden should also be at least 1.8m and kept securely locked at all times

-Trellis, or a suitable anti-climb topping such as plastic spikes make it difficult for anyone climbing over a fence or gate

-Thorny plants such as pyracantha or holly planted alongside the fence make for an uncomfortable landing for intruders

-At the front, keep fences or walls lower so neighbours and passers-by can see your home. One metre in height is ideal

-Gravel driveways and paths will make sure you hear anyone approach

-Make sure windows and doors are locked when you go out

-Leave lights on timer switches around the house so it looks like someone is home