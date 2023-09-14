Two Northampton men sentenced after drugs, SIM cards and scales found in car and homes

The pair were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

Two Northampton men have been sentenced after drugs, SIM cards and scales were found in their car and homes.

Alin Lacatus, aged 25, and Adrian Lupu, aged 21, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 16 for sentencing after they both admitted at least one drugs offence each.

The duo were pulled over in Greenwood Road, on the evening of February 18, 2020, after officers detected a strong smell of cannabis from the Audi A4 they were travelling in.

The car was searched and dealer bags of cannabis, and a quantity of what was later shown to be cocaine, were found in the boot. Searches at their homes resulted in the seizure of items including multiple SIM cards and scales.

Investigating officer PC Louise O’Sullivan said: “Lacatus and Lupu were arrested as part of our proactive work tackling drug crime, and the evidence we recovered showed them to be involved in the supply of cannabis and cocaine within Northampton.

“Their convictions demonstrate our commitment to targeting those at all levels of involvement in the supply of illegal drugs, which destroy lives and affect our communities. We won’t stand for this, so if you’re involved in drug-related offending, sooner or later it will be your turn in court.”

Lacatus, of Southampton Road was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Lupu, of Gordon Street was sentenced for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, namely cannabis, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.