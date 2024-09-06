Two Northampton men sentenced after being found with 43 wraps of Class A drugs

Two Northampton men have been sentenced after police officers found them in possession of 43 wraps of Class A drugs.

Charlie Stewart and Liam Robert Ferguson appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 9 to be sentenced after they both pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

On January 15, police visited Ferguson’s home in St Paul’s Road, after concerns were raised that it was being used to supply drugs.

Inside, officers found both Stewart and Ferguson in possession of 22 individual wraps of heroin and 21 deals of crack cocaine, scales and two Nokia mobile phones.

Sergeant Scott Garbett, of the Operation Revive West team, said: “I’m pleased with the sentences handed to Charlie Stewart and Liam Ferguson, and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs within our communities.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”

20-year-old Stewart, of The Crown Close, was sentenced to four years and 10 months’ detention at a young offender institution.

Ferguson, aged 44, was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also handed a 16-month consecutive sentence after pleading guilty to an attempted residential burglary in Essex Terrace in the early hours of Christmas Eve (December 24) last year. He also received a further three-month sentence to run concurrently to the 32 months after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £100 on the same night from an address in Semilong House.